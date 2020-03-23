iHeartRadio
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

Wanna Support Your Community? Buy Local Beer, THEY DELIVER!

ETqEjrTU8AAJvOZ

There’s a really simple way to help your community during something as weird and as scary as COVID-19. Support local. And let’s be honest, you probably already had plans on drinking beer during this whole self-isolation thing, right? Well, great news. There’s some killer beer being made right here in Calgary, and now, they deliver it.

You can also find killer local beer in your local liquor store. That’s just a few examples, as there’s many other great breweries making killer beer that they’re happy to deliver to you. And, that goes for local restaurants too.  

Whether it’s on a food delivery service, or just with a gift card. If you’re drinking and eating…make it local, ok? 

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!