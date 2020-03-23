Wanna Support Your Community? Buy Local Beer, THEY DELIVER!

There’s a really simple way to help your community during something as weird and as scary as COVID-19. Support local. And let’s be honest, you probably already had plans on drinking beer during this whole self-isolation thing, right? Well, great news. There’s some killer beer being made right here in Calgary, and now, they deliver it.

Our Brewpub to Doorstep Beer Program is LIVE!



Trolley brews delivered to your front door. Order, Pay Online & Enjoy your Fave #T5 beer from the comfort of your own couch OR pick up from the Brewpub



$12.99/ 6 Pack ORDER HERE 👉 https://t.co/tE94RUw9Mt#YourCommunityBrewpub pic.twitter.com/Wz0mDtzyc0 — Trolley 5 (@Trolley_5) March 20, 2020

Hey guys, unfortunately we are closing the taproom for onsite consumption, this includes growler fills, our door are still open for offsales. You can also order your beer to be picked up or delivered through the link in our bio.

Thank you for your understanding and support. pic.twitter.com/csNCASkdUf — Tool Shed Brewing Co. (@ToolShedBeer) March 19, 2020

We just added a new beer to our online delivery service! The Village Stout A'peel is a collab that we did with Bomber Brewing and although the timing did not allow us to enjoy pints of this bold stout with a tangerine twist, we've decided to bring it to your door to give it a try pic.twitter.com/QLA8tu49ml — Village Brewery (@villagebrewery) March 23, 2020

For No-Contact Delivery and No-Contact Curbside Pick-up, we won't be able to high five, but we will flash some gloved horns at you. pic.twitter.com/xa2QXGGkFZ — New Level Brewing (@newlevelbrewing) March 23, 2020

🚚 From our Cabin to yours 🚚

Home delivery of fresh Cabin beer and frozen @SouthIslandPie pies starts now. Place your order today! https://t.co/XrGcuudXsw pic.twitter.com/CF61I4InTf — Cabin Brewing Company (@CabinBrewing) March 18, 2020

Thank you all for your incredible support! Starting March 22, orders must be completed online at https://t.co/6NLWEaDAz9.



With distancing in mind, we are closing the brewery space to the public for the safety of our fans and our team. Thank you for understanding, mucho loves! pic.twitter.com/QTc23yBzpn — Cold Garden (@cold_garden) March 22, 2020

You can also find killer local beer in your local liquor store. That’s just a few examples, as there’s many other great breweries making killer beer that they’re happy to deliver to you. And, that goes for local restaurants too.

Ok we are all restocked after the weekend and ready to feed you. 10% off all pickup orders and @skipthedishes & @doordash for office and home delivery! Search for M Burger on your delivery app. #yyc #iamdowntownyyc #stephenave pic.twitter.com/DIiaFl6y61 — Modern Steak (@ModernSteakCA) March 23, 2020

Whether it’s on a food delivery service, or just with a gift card. If you’re drinking and eating…make it local, ok?