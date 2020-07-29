iHeartRadio

Join Now

Exclusive VIP Pre-sales, contests and more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
80 Patina Rise SW Calgary AB T3H 2W4  -   (403) 240-5800  -   webmaster@cjay92.com  -   webmaster@cjay92.com
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

Want A Scholarship From Satan? The Satanic Temple's Handing Out Scholarships!

devil-33932_640

If you're freshly graduated, and about to embark on a post secondary journey into the real world, you're probably familiar with scholarship applications. Well how about one from Satan?

More specifically, The Satanic Temple. Yes, this is a very real thing. And all you have to do is answer one of these questions. 

  • What initiatives have you undertaken that are consistent with TST's tenets and mission?
  • Please discuss and describe in detail any one of the teachers who crushed your spirit, undermined your self-confidence, and made you hate every minute you were forced to be in school.

You can write something, shoot a video, throw down a poem, etc. 

  • Written works should not exceed 650 words in length.
  • Film projects and recordings should not exceed 4 minutes in length.
  • A high-quality photo of any physical art piece will be accepted.
  • All work must be original and the sole creation of the person submitting.

And no, you don't have to be a member of The Satanic Temple to qualify. Wanna apply? Do that HERE.  

On a somewhat related note, have you heard Korn's cover of Charlie Daniels' 'The Devil Went Down To Georgia'? What a week for Satan

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!