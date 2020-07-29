Want A Scholarship From Satan? The Satanic Temple's Handing Out Scholarships!

If you're freshly graduated, and about to embark on a post secondary journey into the real world, you're probably familiar with scholarship applications. Well how about one from Satan?

More specifically, The Satanic Temple. Yes, this is a very real thing. And all you have to do is answer one of these questions.

What initiatives have you undertaken that are consistent with TST's tenets and mission?

Please discuss and describe in detail any one of the teachers who crushed your spirit, undermined your self-confidence, and made you hate every minute you were forced to be in school.

You can write something, shoot a video, throw down a poem, etc.

Written works should not exceed 650 words in length.

Film projects and recordings should not exceed 4 minutes in length.

A high-quality photo of any physical art piece will be accepted.

All work must be original and the sole creation of the person submitting.

And no, you don't have to be a member of The Satanic Temple to qualify. Wanna apply? Do that HERE.

