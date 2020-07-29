Want A Scholarship From Satan? The Satanic Temple's Handing Out Scholarships!
If you're freshly graduated, and about to embark on a post secondary journey into the real world, you're probably familiar with scholarship applications. Well how about one from Satan?
More specifically, The Satanic Temple. Yes, this is a very real thing. And all you have to do is answer one of these questions.
- What initiatives have you undertaken that are consistent with TST's tenets and mission?
- Please discuss and describe in detail any one of the teachers who crushed your spirit, undermined your self-confidence, and made you hate every minute you were forced to be in school.
You can write something, shoot a video, throw down a poem, etc.
- Written works should not exceed 650 words in length.
- Film projects and recordings should not exceed 4 minutes in length.
- A high-quality photo of any physical art piece will be accepted.
- All work must be original and the sole creation of the person submitting.
And no, you don't have to be a member of The Satanic Temple to qualify. Wanna apply? Do that HERE.
On a somewhat related note, have you heard Korn's cover of Charlie Daniels' 'The Devil Went Down To Georgia'? What a week for Satan.
