WARNING: A Former NFLer Thinks The Weeknd Was Conducting A Satanic Ritual During The Halftime Show?

Before you watch the Super Bowl halftime show, be forewarned. You might be about to sell your soul to the devil.

That’s according to former Kansas City Chiefs running back Larry Johnson, who really felt that’s what everyone needed to know on Sunday night.

He also seemed to imply that last year’s from Shakira was Satanic, too.

This all comes a couple of weeks after Larry dropped some pretty bizarre theories about Tom Brady and the NFL.

