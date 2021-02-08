WARNING: A Former NFLer Thinks The Weeknd Was Conducting A Satanic Ritual During The Halftime Show?

Before you watch the Super Bowl halftime show, be forewarned. You might be about to sell your soul to the devil.

That’s according to former Kansas City Chiefs running back Larry Johnson, who really felt that’s what everyone needed to know on Sunday night.

Satan’s fall from heaven w/ his fallen angels, and Abaddon/Abel, coming from out of the bottomless pit.



Their covid quarantine short story of Revelation 9. pic.twitter.com/nXG40lNp3C — Larry Johnson (@2LarryJohnson7) February 8, 2021

It’s like they know the Bible well enough to tell you what parts they enter in at and they stop just before the part where they lose. Haha. — Larry Johnson (@2LarryJohnson7) February 8, 2021

He also seemed to imply that last year’s from Shakira was Satanic, too.

“...children of a sorceress...Who are you mocking?...at whom do you sneer and stick out your tongue?



You burn with lust...; you sacrifice your children in the ravines...” - Isaiah 57:3



All Satanists are familiar with the : ‘All Mocking Tongue’

pic.twitter.com/yFVOacgWjJ — Larry Johnson (@2LarryJohnson7) February 3, 2020

This all comes a couple of weeks after Larry dropped some pretty bizarre theories about Tom Brady and the NFL.