WATCH: 43 Games Worth of Suspensions Were Handed Out After This Junior B Hockey Brawl!

The fertilizer really hit the ventilator on New Years Eve in the KIJHL. That's the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, for those keeping score at home. And on December 31st, 2022, the Nelson Leafs and Beaver Valley Nitehawks decided to throw down. Like, everybody decided to throw down.

A line brawl to start the second period. We expect nothing less from a “first class organization” like the @Nelsonleafs . pic.twitter.com/IRfExM8LlZ

More, from CBC:

Four Leafs players, including Tyler Seminoff, Leighton Partington, Hunter Sperle and Ryland Mennie, received the heftiest penalties among disciplined players.

They have each been suspended for eight games, including three for participating in a staged fight and five for instigating fights, according to the league.

Another Leafs player, Marko Pavlovic, has been suspended for three games.

Four Nitehawks players, including Gavin Tritt, Boris Hristov, Spencer Dixon-Reusz and Kaleb Percival, have each been suspended for two games.

The league says the players are eligible to return later this month, but it decided to suspend Leafs head coach Adam DiBella indefinitely, pending the completion of its investigation into his actions during the game in question.