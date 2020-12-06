WATCH: A Boston TV Station Interviews Jarome Iginla...And Has No F***ing Idea Who He Is
How good is this? A Boston TV station interviewing Jarome Iginla…and having absolutely no idea who he was.
They really included an "area man from Canada doesn't think storm is that bad" quote from JAROME IGINLAhttps://t.co/DFfPixGsGq https://t.co/zUem7OnSH3 pic.twitter.com/A7cPoWjoLN— Sammy Hudes (@SammyHudes) December 6, 2020
Yes, really.
Is it just me, or was this Jarome Iginla being interviewed at a rest area during storm coverage and Ch. 25 might not have realized it? @NicoleOliverio pic.twitter.com/F43BCYeqg2— Jim Clark (@In_The_Slot) December 6, 2020
Could you imagine interviewing Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla and having no clue who he is? Well that actually happened on a local news station in Boston that was covering a snowstorm. pic.twitter.com/XWSB0R2mXn— The Puck Authority (@PuckAuthority1) December 6, 2020
Keep in mind, Iggy scored thirty goals for the Bruins one year. A little weird nobody in the news room caught this, no?
But, as it turns out, these things do happen.
