WATCH: A Boston TV Station Interviews Jarome Iginla...And Has No F***ing Idea Who He Is

Eoh3Kc2XUAAfplQ

How good is this? A Boston TV station interviewing Jarome Iginla…and having absolutely no idea who he was.

 

 

Yes, really.

 

 

Keep in mind, Iggy scored thirty goals for the Bruins one year. A little weird nobody in the news room caught this, no?

But, as it turns out, these things do happen.

