WATCH: A Documentary That Tells The Story of Papa Roach's 'Last Resort'

If you’re anything like me, you might be reading that VICE had done a mini-doc on Papa Roach’s ‘Last Resort’, (a song that somehow turned twenty last year, wtf?) and wondering how there’s possibly enough content there to warrant a documentary. But, I was wrong. It’s about half an hour long, and doesn’t just talk about the making of one of the biggest hard rock songs of the last two decades. It also tells the story of the song’s lyrics helping Jacoby Shaddix deal with some dark shit.

Pretty cool.

The band’s also getting ready to release a second greatest hits album on March 19th.

And, in case you missed it, they wrapped up 2020 with a compilation of reimagined versions of some of their best known songs, on ’20/20’.