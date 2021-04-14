iHeartRadio

WATCH: A Drive Through Calgary, And The Crowsnest Pass, From 1958!

aaa

Well, this is a pretty cool drive down memory lane. For anyone who lived in & around Calgary in the late 50's anyway. For the rest of us, it's just a cool look at what Calgary and surrounding area looked like over sixty years ago.

This comes courtesy of a pretty cool YouTube channel, "Reel Life / CanadaMotorSport", which serves as a bit of a video time machine. It's a fascinating little rabbit hole, with footage from the Calgary Stampede in 1969, the imploding of an old Calgary hospital in 1998, a drive downtown from 1990, Canadian Armed Forces training in the area in the mid 50s, and even a journey to Banff and Lake Louise from 1935. Enjoy!

