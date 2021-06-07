WATCH: A Rare Van Halen Video Surfaces...40 Years Later
It took 40 years, but a rare piece of Van Halen footage has surfaced.
More specifically, a music video for ‘So Is This Love?’, performed in an unusual setting…an Italian dinosaur park?
More, from Consequence of Sound.
As the story goes, the clip was shot by Italian television in the midst of the band’s European tour at the end of 1981. The location was the “Prehistoric Park” of Rivolta D’Adda, near Milan, and the video aired on a clip show curated by the Italian government’s state TV network.
“These videos aired on Italian state television, RAI 1, during a TV show called Happy Circus,” states the YouTube description. “Van Halen Italia Fan Club found those video clips and shares them with fans all over the world.”
In the video, the band plays along to the Fair Warning track “So Is This Love?” while a lip-syncing David Lee Roth struts around and straddles a brontosaurus statue. It’s delightfully low budget, filmed by the television network without the frills that Van Halen would soon display during the heyday of MTV.
For hardcore fans, it wraps up one of the biggest mysteries in the band’s lore. In 1995, Jeff Hausman of The Van Halen News Desk fan page initially discovered bizarre photos depicting the members of Van Halen performing amidst a dinosaur park. Though it was apparent the images were taken on the set of a music video, nobody knew the exact context or if the footage still existed.
And near as I can tell, the park is still a very real thing.
Elsewhere with VH, apparently that Eddie Van Halen statue that’s being planned in Pasadena for him isn’t going to look like him…or include his guitar? More from Exclaim:
Pasadena Now reports that the city is close to approving a memorial for Van Halen following the completion of a GoFundMe campaign, launched last October in hopes of renaming an alley in Old Town Pasadena after the guitar great.
Earlier this week (April 19), campaign co-head Randa Schmalfeld shared that that they had met with a city official and an official with the Pasadena Center Operating Co. to instead discuss the design and installation of a memorial plaque near the city's Convention Center.
Schmalfeld noted that the Convention Center sits next to the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, explaining in a campaign update, "Van Halen played at this location a total of 14 times between 1975 and 1978, and the shows that the band played at the Pasadena Civic brought the band the widespread recognition and fan base that helped to launch them into international stardom."
However, Schmalfeld added that the plaque design cannot "use any likeness of Eddie or the band, or even Eddie's famous Frankenstrat Guitar" as a result of "legal issues surrounding copyrighting."
The organizer wrote that a second memorial project, a mural at Pasadena High School "honouring it's most famous alumni, Eddie and Alex Van Halen," will soon be discussed in a separate meeting with officials from the Pasadena Unified School District and will hopefully be allowed to feature the brothers.