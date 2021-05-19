WATCH: Adam Sandler Drops In On A Pickup Basketball Game In NYC!

Could Adam Sandler be any cooler?

Friend sent me this video of Adam Sandler hoopin’ on Long Island... He’s out here playing pick up everyday 😂 pic.twitter.com/9JzbqQyeaK — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) May 17, 2021

More Adam Sandler pickup content for the TL pic.twitter.com/hmUVIBMVqs — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) May 17, 2021

Adam Sandler looks like when you forgot your gym clothes in middle school but didn’t want to miss out on basketball day pic.twitter.com/7K3kzvIrxh — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) May 17, 2021

And at least one former NBA player was pretty impressed.

Adam Sandler is a baller. You want to be on his team in pickup. He throws dimes!!! https://t.co/fPpwFrT9Xv — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) May 17, 2021

If you don’t know, Sandler’s love of pickup basketball is pretty well documented.

"I can go eat or go play hoop."



We met up with Adam Sandler on a basketball court in NYC. It's part of what he calls the "ups and downs of the chubby life."

https://t.co/CWRJHYiSMq pic.twitter.com/NWdjNtALDO — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) December 9, 2019

Derrick Lewis tells me he noticed a man trying to break into his SUV this morning. He knocked the man out. The police then apprehended him.



I believe the correct thing to say here is, “he’s ok.”https://t.co/3IVUFKlQBL — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 18, 2021

So much so, he’s got a basketball movie coming to Netflix, with Lebron James, Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall, and more.

The cast of HUSTLE—starring Adam Sandler as a basketball scout who discovers a player abroad with a rocky past—just got better. Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall, Ben Foster, Juancho Hernangomez, Jordan Hull, Maria Botto, Ainhoa Pillet & Kenny Smith join Sandler in the upcoming film🏀 pic.twitter.com/JKM5UOsEoI — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 19, 2020

We can only hope the Internet freaking out over Sandler playing pickup ball will lead to a basketball-themed Eight Crazy Nights spinoff, catching up with Davey Stone, who still loves rec basketball.