WATCH: Adam Sandler Drops In On A Pickup Basketball Game In NYC!
Could Adam Sandler be any cooler?
Friend sent me this video of Adam Sandler hoopin’ on Long Island... He’s out here playing pick up everyday 😂 pic.twitter.com/9JzbqQyeaK— Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) May 17, 2021
More Adam Sandler pickup content for the TL pic.twitter.com/hmUVIBMVqs— Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) May 17, 2021
Adam Sandler looks like when you forgot your gym clothes in middle school but didn’t want to miss out on basketball day pic.twitter.com/7K3kzvIrxh— B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) May 17, 2021
And at least one former NBA player was pretty impressed.
Adam Sandler is a baller. You want to be on his team in pickup. He throws dimes!!! https://t.co/fPpwFrT9Xv— Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) May 17, 2021
If you don’t know, Sandler’s love of pickup basketball is pretty well documented.
"I can go eat or go play hoop."— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) December 9, 2019
We met up with Adam Sandler on a basketball court in NYC. It's part of what he calls the "ups and downs of the chubby life."
https://t.co/CWRJHYiSMq pic.twitter.com/NWdjNtALDO
So much so, he’s got a basketball movie coming to Netflix, with Lebron James, Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall, and more.
The cast of HUSTLE—starring Adam Sandler as a basketball scout who discovers a player abroad with a rocky past—just got better. Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall, Ben Foster, Juancho Hernangomez, Jordan Hull, Maria Botto, Ainhoa Pillet & Kenny Smith join Sandler in the upcoming film🏀 pic.twitter.com/JKM5UOsEoI— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 19, 2020
We can only hope the Internet freaking out over Sandler playing pickup ball will lead to a basketball-themed Eight Crazy Nights spinoff, catching up with Davey Stone, who still loves rec basketball.