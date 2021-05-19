iHeartRadio

WATCH: Adam Sandler Drops In On A Pickup Basketball Game In NYC!

Screen-Shot-2021-05-19-at-8.52.36-AM

Could Adam Sandler be any cooler? 

 

 

And at least one former NBA player was pretty impressed.

 

 

If you don’t know, Sandler’s love of pickup basketball is pretty well documented.

 

 

So much so, he’s got a basketball movie coming to Netflix, with Lebron James, Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall, and more.

We can only hope the Internet freaking out over Sandler playing pickup ball will lead to a basketball-themed Eight Crazy Nights spinoff, catching up with Davey Stone, who still loves rec basketball.

