WATCH: Adam Sandler Hits The Golf Course To Celebrate 25 Years of Happy Gilmore!

Adam Sandler posted a pretty cool video the other day, celebrating 25 years of Happy Gilmore.

Happy loves you all! Thanks for everything! pic.twitter.com/p1aY9JcFWh — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 16, 2021

It’s pretty wild to think that one of the most iconic Sandler/sports movies of all time is already a quarter century old. The video from Adam even prompted a response from Shooter McGavin himself.

And, a cool idea from the PGA Tour.

Hey @AdamSandler, if this gets 10K retweets, will you come play 18 holes with us at the end of August?



We take a lot of pride in having you as the 1996 Tour Championship winner 😅 pic.twitter.com/4EEqPdeD9r — TOUR Championship (@playofffinale) February 17, 2021

Hell, get Shooter and Bob Barker to play, too.

And Ben Stiller, while we’re at it.