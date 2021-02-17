iHeartRadio

WATCH: Adam Sandler Hits The Golf Course To Celebrate 25 Years of Happy Gilmore!

210217161501-screengrab-adam-sandler-happy-gilmore-25-years-annoversary-super-169

Adam Sandler posted a pretty cool video the other day, celebrating 25 years of Happy Gilmore.

 

 

It’s pretty wild to think that one of the most iconic Sandler/sports movies of all time is already a quarter century old. The video from Adam even prompted a response from Shooter McGavin himself.

 

 

And, a cool idea from the PGA Tour.

 

 

Hell, get Shooter and Bob Barker to play, too.

And Ben Stiller, while we’re at it.

