WATCH: Adam Sandler Hits The Golf Course To Celebrate 25 Years of Happy Gilmore!
Adam Sandler posted a pretty cool video the other day, celebrating 25 years of Happy Gilmore.
Happy loves you all! Thanks for everything! pic.twitter.com/p1aY9JcFWh— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 16, 2021
It’s pretty wild to think that one of the most iconic Sandler/sports movies of all time is already a quarter century old. The video from Adam even prompted a response from Shooter McGavin himself.
My response @AdamSandler pic.twitter.com/Wa4Y8lh6rJ— Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) February 16, 2021
And, a cool idea from the PGA Tour.
Hey @AdamSandler, if this gets 10K retweets, will you come play 18 holes with us at the end of August?— TOUR Championship (@playofffinale) February 17, 2021
We take a lot of pride in having you as the 1996 Tour Championship winner 😅 pic.twitter.com/4EEqPdeD9r
Hell, get Shooter and Bob Barker to play, too.
And Ben Stiller, while we’re at it.
That’s a beautiful swing Mr. Gilmore. Congrats on your anniversary, and being such a loving grandson. So happy to be a small part of taking good care of her during her “golden years”. 😉— Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) February 16, 2021
