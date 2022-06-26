iHeartRadio

WATCH: Alexander Ovechkin Tries Pro Soccer, Scores In His First Game...Because He's Ovi

image

Big weekend for Alexander Ovechkin! He signed a contract with a pro soccer team in Russia, and made a helluva debut, as you can see.

 

 

Don’t expect a Bo Jackson-esque career pivot from The Great Eight, though. More, from BroBible:

On Friday afternoon, the future NHL Hall of Famer signed a one day contract with soccer club FC Dynamo Moscow. On Saturday afternoon, he played his first professional soccer match and found the back of the net.

Ovechkin took the pitch for his debut against FC Amkal Moscow, a team full of social media influencers and bloggers. During the 11th minute of the exhibition match, he found himself right in the action and scored.

Rest assured, Ovi’s clearly not the type of soccer player who flops. In fact, that legendary core strength of his appeared to e every bit as much of an advantage on the pitch as it is on the ice.

 

 

The man continues to be as interesting during the offseason as he is during hockey season itself. 

