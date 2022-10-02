WATCH: Artificial Intelligence Created A Video For Soundgarden's 'Black Hole Sun'...
Artificial intelligence already creeped the shit out of me, to be honest. But now AI has figured out how to make music videos, and it’s next-level weird.
Case in point, the video that software called Midjourney put together for Soundgarden’s ‘Black Hole Sun’.
I am not going to pretend to understand how this works. I do know that this isn’t the first iconic rock song to get the AI video treatment.
When you consider some of the lyrics in these songs, I suppose it’s not terribly surprising that artificial intelligence conjured up some pretty dark, albeit cool, images.