WATCH: Artificial Intelligence Created A Video For Soundgarden's 'Black Hole Sun'...


ai-created-music-video-for-soundgardens-black-hole-sun-is-fascinating

Artificial intelligence already creeped the shit out of me, to be honest. But now AI has figured out how to make music videos, and it’s next-level weird.

Case in point, the video that software called Midjourney put together for Soundgarden’s ‘Black Hole Sun’.

I am not going to pretend to understand how this works. I do know that this isn’t the first iconic rock song to get the AI video treatment.

When you consider some of the lyrics in these songs, I suppose it’s not terribly surprising that artificial intelligence conjured up some pretty dark, albeit cool, images.

