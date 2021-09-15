WATCH: As West Edmonton Mall Turns 40, Here's A Bunch of Dummies Jumping Into The Lagoon!

West Edmonton Mall turns 40 this year, apparently. Which probably shouldn’t be surprising to a dude in his mid 30s, but it somehow is.

Anyway, in celebration of one of the biggest shopping centres in the world, here’s a bunch of people jumping into that lagoon with the pirate ship.

Rest of Canada: Edmonton has no culture



Edmonton: pic.twitter.com/1ddTM5QgYG — Bashir Mohamed (@BashirMohamed) May 11, 2020

Happy 40th, West Ed. Unlike most buildings in Edmonton, you don’t look a day over 30.