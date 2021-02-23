WATCH: BC Farmer Grabs A Lynx By The Scruff Of The Neck, After It Attacked His Chickens

What do you do when you catch a lynx in the act of messing with your chickens? Well, if you’re this northern BC farmer, you grab it by the scruff of the neck and scold it.

And the dude, Chris Paulson, was very nonchalant about the whole thing.

"He just looked ... a bit like [a kid] with its hand in the chocolate chip bag," Paulson told CBC News from his home near Decker Lake, west of Prince George. "So I kind of gave him a little lecture and and then told him he shouldn't come back."

And before anyone scoffs at this, and tells you, “it’s just a lynx”, ask yourself, would YOU wanna try and grab one of these little jerks?

More from CBC.