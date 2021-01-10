WATCH: Bills Mafia Celebrates First Playoff Win Since 1995, With Flaming Tables & Gender Reveals!
In case you somehow missed it, the Buffalo Bills won on Saturday, their first playoff game since 1995.
And, Bills Mafia celebrated accordingly, with flaming tables…
Bills Mafia is on FIRE (via @Bakerian11) pic.twitter.com/T8g5v9ge1G— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 9, 2021
And gender reveals.
Pardon me pic.twitter.com/vtw0xkZp8f— Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) January 9, 2021
Of course, this is all pretty par for the course, for a fanbase that’s always had a few loose screws.
Never change, Bills Mafia.
This is the ideal Bills Mafia figure pic.twitter.com/xKpYLGsNcu— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 9, 2021
