WATCH: Bored Sports Broadcaster Does Play-By-Play Of Everyday Things
Our boredom is no secret at this point. If you need any proof of it, just review a few of my blogs from last week. But funny things happen when the Internet gets cooped up and a bit squirrelly. Case in point, Nick Heath, a dude who’s currently not working, so he’s given himself a new gig. Doing play-by-play commentary of everyday shit.
Like clothes shopping.
Find A Bargain Steeplechase. Live.#LifeCommentary #LiveCommentary pic.twitter.com/ny3ru4XN8u— Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 18, 2020
Dogs running in the park.
Dogging.#LifeCommentary #LiveCommentary pic.twitter.com/BuRkVWAGjX— Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 21, 2020
Dogs walking in the park.
Mundane Walk. #LifeCommentary #LiveCommentary pic.twitter.com/sDJCI5OVlW— Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 18, 2020
People crossing the street.
After the lunch break now...— Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 17, 2020
2020 Crossroad Dash. Live.#LifeCommentary #LiveCommentary pic.twitter.com/QFkW0SUqy8
And Moms pushing strollers.
International 4x4 Pushchair Formation Final. Live. #LifeCommentary #LiveCommentary pic.twitter.com/BGGh01m1k1— Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 17, 2020
As mentioned, this is just an everyday dude trying to keep busy and provide his fellow self-isolating humans with some entertainment. So, buy him a coffee, if you can.
If you've been amused by all this silliness, do consider 'buying me a coffee'. It helps while we all wait for the sport (and jobs) to return. Thanks! https://t.co/dADMMqqgMz— Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 18, 2020
Good on you, Nick Heath. You're the kind of entertainment we need right now.
So if you go more viral than Covid-19, you get 30,000+ followers in two days.— Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 22, 2020
My new followers are gonna be well bored when I go back to commentating on English club rugby. 🤭
Well, Twitter you’ve only got yourselves to blame. 😋— Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 19, 2020
At 17 I wanted to be a broadcaster.
At 22 I wanted to be a comedy writer.
At 31 I wanted to be a commentator.
This is what 29-31 looked like when comedy met sport in my hybrid of all sporting voices, "Nicholas Fumble" .
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $100,000 Name That Sound ContestName That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 8pm!
-
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Blu-Ray™️Enter to win Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Blu-Ray™️