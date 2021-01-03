iHeartRadio

WATCH: Boxing Gets Off To A Big Start In 2021, With A Hellacious Body Shot KO From Ryan Garcia!

0_Screen-Shot-2021-01-03-at-001207

For quite some time, we’ve been told, “boxing is dead”. Well, some bad news for anyone still trotting out that mantra. While it may have been on life support for quite some time, boxing is alive and well, and poised for a monster year in 2021.

And, if the last few months of 2020 weren’t enough proof in the pudding, how about the start to 2021? “King” Ryan Garcia made a monstrous statement on Saturday night, with this.

And, it wasn’t without drama. One of the knocks against Garcia had been his lack of “real” competition. Well the dude he faced on Saturday, Luke Campbell? He was legit, dropping Ryan in the second round.

Dang, how about this body shot?

One of the biggest problems that boxing’s had over the last decade (or two?) has been the best not fighting the best. It would appear that Garcia wants to change that, eying Devin Haney and/or Gervonta Davis.

Who both appear to be interested.

For my money, “Tank” Davis is the fight to make, but Haney would be fun as hell, too.

Anyway, don’t believe what you’ve heard. Boxing is very much alive.