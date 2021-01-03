WATCH: Boxing Gets Off To A Big Start In 2021, With A Hellacious Body Shot KO From Ryan Garcia!

For quite some time, we’ve been told, “boxing is dead”. Well, some bad news for anyone still trotting out that mantra. While it may have been on life support for quite some time, boxing is alive and well, and poised for a monster year in 2021.

And, if the last few months of 2020 weren’t enough proof in the pudding, how about the start to 2021? “King” Ryan Garcia made a monstrous statement on Saturday night, with this.

The 2021 combat sports year starts with a bang. 💣 https://t.co/Yhfwp3aF61 — JD 🥃 (@JDfromCJAY) January 3, 2021

And, it wasn’t without drama. One of the knocks against Garcia had been his lack of “real” competition. Well the dude he faced on Saturday, Luke Campbell? He was legit, dropping Ryan in the second round.

LUKE CAMPBELL PUTS RYAN GARCIA ON THE CANVAS IN ROUND 2 💥 pic.twitter.com/hCQaPiVHjY — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) January 2, 2021

Dang, how about this body shot?

that body shot from Ryan Garcia is an absolute KILLER a la his mentor Canelo



Beautiful #GarciaCampbell pic.twitter.com/26oQNjgbgZ — Steve (@SteveK_MMA) January 3, 2021

Body shot KO, that guy is going to have nightmares for the rest of his life. — THE BURTMUDA TRIANGLE (@bertfromloretto) January 3, 2021

That's a couple broken ribs if I've ever seen it, won't breathe normal for a month. — Kris Handley (@HrisKandley) January 3, 2021

The ringside angle of Ryan Garcia's KO 📲 pic.twitter.com/3cOe1PVUqv — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) January 3, 2021

One of the biggest problems that boxing’s had over the last decade (or two?) has been the best not fighting the best. It would appear that Garcia wants to change that, eying Devin Haney and/or Gervonta Davis.

&

/p>

Who both appear to be interested.

Decent performance @KingRyanG now you’re my mandatory lets make it happen! — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) January 3, 2021

Ryan will run right into shots — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) January 2, 2021

For my money, “Tank” Davis is the fight to make, but Haney would be fun as hell, too.

Anyway, don’t believe what you’ve heard. Boxing is very much alive.