WATCH: CFL Receiver Does A Backflip As He Dunks An Oreo In Milk!

Shai Ross has skills.

And as it turns out, that skill set extends beyond catching footballs in the Canadian football League.

Shai dunks a mean Oreo, too.

Canadian Football League player Shai Ross showed off his gymnastics skills by dunking an Oreo into a glass of milk mid-air. pic.twitter.com/fVWUzgUpOm — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 18, 2021

And it’s not the first time he’s showcased his gymnastic skills.

As Ross told CTV Edmonton, the Oreo dunk going viral was a bit of a surprise.

Wide receiver Shai Ross woke up Friday to a video circulating the internet of him doing a round-off back-tuck while dunking an Oreo before landing the trick. The video, shared by USA Today, has gained attention from news outlets across North America. “I honestly haven’t even had a minute to digest this. I really just woke up this morning and the phone was going crazy,” said Ross. “It looks like some big company ended up posting it on their Twitter and it kind of just took off this morning.”

And it looks like the folks at Oreo decided to hook him up.