WATCH: Chris Cornell's Daughter Covers One of His Most Famous Covers!
How cool is this? Toni Cornell, daughter of the late, great Chris Cornell, popped up on James Corden's show the other night, to perform a killer cover of 'Nothing Compares 2 U'.
A song that her Dad was known to cover often, and quite well.
And, as a matter of fact, there's a duet version of the two of them covering it together, recently released with proceeds going to International Rescue Committee. From the video's YouTube description, a note to Chris, from Toni:
Daddy,
I love you and miss you so much. You were the best father anyone could ask for. Our relationship was so special, and you were always there for me. You gave me courage when I didn’t have any. You believed in me when I didn’t. I miss your love everyday. Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too. Happy Father’s Day daddy, nothing compares to you.
- Toni