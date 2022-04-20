WATCH: Chris Cornell's Daughter Covers One of His Most Famous Covers!

How cool is this? Toni Cornell, daughter of the late, great Chris Cornell, popped up on James Corden's show the other night, to perform a killer cover of 'Nothing Compares 2 U'.

A song that her Dad was known to cover often, and quite well.

And, as a matter of fact, there's a duet version of the two of them covering it together, recently released with proceeds going to International Rescue Committee. From the video's YouTube description, a note to Chris, from Toni: