WATCH: Congratulations, You're Old. Red and Kitty Are Back In The Trailer For That 90s Show

So this is how it feels, hey? Realizing you're old and busted, thanks to a trailer. The Trailer in question dropped yesterday, for Netflix's 'That 90s Show', with Red and Kitty Foreman back, as grandparents! This must be how it felt to be my parents, hearing me speak enthusiastically about That 70s Show.

As for what other That 70s alumni we'll see if That 90s Show? There's gonna be a lot of them, according to BuzzFeed: