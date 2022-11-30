WATCH: Congratulations, You're Old. Red and Kitty Are Back In The Trailer For That 90s Show
So this is how it feels, hey? Realizing you're old and busted, thanks to a trailer. The Trailer in question dropped yesterday, for Netflix's 'That 90s Show', with Red and Kitty Foreman back, as grandparents! This must be how it felt to be my parents, hearing me speak enthusiastically about That 70s Show.
As for what other That 70s alumni we'll see if That 90s Show? There's gonna be a lot of them, according to BuzzFeed:
The show will focus on the new group of kids, but several OG characters from That '70s Show will make guest appearances, including Eric (Topher Grace), Donna (Laura Prepon), Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), and Jackie (Mila Kunis).
In addition to Eric and Donna, one other original couple will be together: Kelso and Jackie (whose actors are married in real life!). "My husband and I are together in it, which is weird because we shouldn’t have been," Mila Kunis said in an interview with Access Hollywood. "I called BS. I was like, 'My character would be with Fez...' Now [Kelso and I] are married with a kid, and I was like, 'I don’t know about this.'"
That '90s Show is full of connections to the original show behind the scenes as well. The creators of That '70s Show, Bonnie and Terry Turner, co-created That '90s Show along with their daughter, Lindsay, and Gregg Mettler (who wrote for That '70s Show). Additionally, Kurtwood Smith (who plays Red) and Debra Jo Rupp (who plays Kitty) are executive producers. Laura Prepon also directed several episodes.