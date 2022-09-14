WATCH: Couple Gets Engaged In The Pit At A Metal Show In Germany
This was…different. And, romantic, I suppose? A couple got engaged at a metal show in Germany the other night. But like…right in the pit, mid-show.
Well this happened... 💍— WHILE SHE SLEEPS (@whileshesleeps) September 14, 2022
🎥 @volcamediauk pic.twitter.com/cP2SZriNMq
And as I learned yesterday, there’s actually, weirdly, surprisingly...a bit of a precedent for this.
What a bizarre Internet rabbit hole to fall down, let me tell ya.
So the next time you find yourself at a show and overcome by romantic urges, just go for it. There’s love to be found in the pit, apparently.