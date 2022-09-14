iHeartRadio

Join Now

Exclusive VIP Pre-sales, contests and more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
80 Patina Rise SW Calgary AB T3H 2W4  -   (403) 240-5800  -   webmaster@cjay92.com  -   webmaster@cjay92.com
Instagram
929292
Sms*

WATCH: Couple Gets Engaged In The Pit At A Metal Show In Germany

Screen Shot 2022-09-14 at 3.49.07 PM

This was…different. And, romantic, I suppose? A couple got engaged at a metal show in Germany the other night. But like…right in the pit, mid-show.

And as I learned yesterday, there’s actually, weirdly, surprisingly...a bit of a precedent for this. 

What a bizarre Internet rabbit hole to fall down, let me tell ya.

So the next time you find yourself at a show and overcome by romantic urges, just go for it. There’s love to be found in the pit, apparently.

12

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!