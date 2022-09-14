WATCH: Couple Gets Engaged In The Pit At A Metal Show In Germany

This was…different. And, romantic, I suppose? A couple got engaged at a metal show in Germany the other night. But like…right in the pit, mid-show.

And as I learned yesterday, there’s actually, weirdly, surprisingly...a bit of a precedent for this.

What a bizarre Internet rabbit hole to fall down, let me tell ya.

So the next time you find yourself at a show and overcome by romantic urges, just go for it. There’s love to be found in the pit, apparently.