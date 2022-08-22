WATCH: Dana White Reveals How Tom Brady And Gronk Nearly Came To The Vegas Raiders!

The UFC tried out something different this weekend, with the "Gronk Cast". Much like the NFL's "Manning Cast", which makes it feel like you're watching the game with Peyton and Eli, this had the feel of watching fights with Rob Gronkowski and friends. One of those friends was UFC president Dana White, who popped in...and wound up dropping an interesting story about how close Gronk was to becoming a Las Vegas Raider...alongside a guy named Tom Brady.

Wow. Makes a person wonder what that might've looked like, Brady and Gronk in the silver and black.

Also made a few people wonder if this means it was Derek Carr that Brady was chirping on The Shop a couple of years ago:

Elsewhere, Brady's expected to return to Bucs training camp this week, with some rumours suggesting...he might've been off filming an episode of The Masked Singer?