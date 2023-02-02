If you missed the Drumeo Awards, it's ok. I did, too.

But during it, something pretty interesting was teased for TOOL fans...

Shut up and take my money. We've been waiting for a TOOL show in Alberta since the early stages of the pandemic, when they cancelled their Edmonton show and then didn't include Canada in the new batch of dates.

Back to the Drumeos, some killer drummers picked up awards this year, including young Shane Hawkins, who picked up some hardware for the incredible tribute he did to his late father, Taylor, at the Foo Fighters' tribute shows last year.

• Drummer Of The Year: Chad Smith

• Drum Performance Of The Year: Shane Hawkins

• Drum Recording Of The Year: Jay Weinberg

• Rock Drummer Of The Year: Travis Barker

• Metal Drummer Of The Year: Eloy Casagrande

• Progressive Drummer Of The Year: Danny Carey

• Jazz Drummer Of The Year: Terri Lyne Carrington

• Contemporary Drummer Of The Year: Anika Nilles

• Country Drummer Of The Year: Fred Eltringham

• Pop Drummer Of The Year: Sarah Jones

• R&B/Hip-Hop Drummer Of The Year: Giulliana Merello

• Soul/Funk Drummer Of The Year: Nate Smith

• YouTube Drummer Of The Year: Samus Paulicelli

• TikTok Drummer Of The Year: El Estepario Siberiano

• Instagram Drummer Of The Year: Kristina Rybalchenko

• The Buddy Rich Award: Phil Collins

• The Jim Chapin Award: Dom Famularo

• The Louie Bellson Award: Chris Turner

• The Viola Smith Award: Yoni Madar

• The Tony Williams Award: Greyson Nekrutman