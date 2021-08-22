WATCH: Dave Grohl Helps His Daughter Cover Adele!

I love when someone else does my work for me.

And with that, a special thank you to Rockaholic John Gartshore, who passed this cool video along yesterday.

Here’s the full thing, which is actually a few years old, as it turns out. Not sure how I'd never seen this before!

The cover came about in 2018, as a part of a benefit show, for a California children’s hospital.

Dave’s made no secret about how proud he is of Violet’s work, and how badly he wants to be involved, if she’s down. More, from The Sunday Times:

"I did ask her the other day, ‘If you were to make a record, how do you imagine it would sound?’ "And she said, ‘You know, I think somewhere within that shoegaze thing. Oh, and Dad, I need to get this new guitar pedal. It’s called Loveless, and I want my guitar to sound like My Bloody Valentine.’ “I was, like, ‘Yes. Yesss!’ “I will admit that my next reaction was, ‘Can I be on your record, please?’”

Elsewhere with The Foo, Dave’s band will be receiving a cool award from MTV next month, and will perform live that night, at MTV’s Video Music Awards.