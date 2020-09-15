WATCH: Dave Grohl Is In The Midst Of A Drum Battle...With a Ten Year Old Girl?
Remember Nandi Bushell? She’s the young girl who’s spending her pandemic interacting with famous rockstars on Twitter. First, it was Tom Morello.
And now, it’s Dave Grohl.
Dave clearly loves a challenge, as he stepped up and went head to head with her, drumming a Them Crooked Vultures song.
He was also man enough to admit defeat.
Ok, @Nandi_Bushell ......you win round one....but it ain’t over yet! Buckle up, cuz I have something special in mind...— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) September 4, 2020
Stay tuned,
Dave https://t.co/THyApmHHep
And then promptly upped the ante, by writing her her very own theme song.
Here’s hoping this means she gets onstage with the Foo, whenever live music makes a comeback.
My dream is to one day jam with Dave Grohl, @taylorhawkins and all the @foofighters! Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE Everlong it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN! #foofighters pic.twitter.com/Pmdhvl57uu— Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) August 17, 2020
This is the most intense Grohl drum battle since he squared off against Animal from The Muppets.
