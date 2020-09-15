iHeartRadio

WATCH: Dave Grohl Is In The Midst Of A Drum Battle...With a Ten Year Old Girl?

nandi-dave-grohl

Remember Nandi Bushell? She’s the young girl who’s spending her pandemic interacting with famous rockstars on Twitter. First, it was Tom Morello.

And now, it’s Dave Grohl. 

Dave clearly loves a challenge, as he stepped up and went head to head with her, drumming a Them Crooked Vultures song. 

He was also man enough to admit defeat.

 

 

And then promptly upped the ante, by writing her her very own theme song. 

Here’s hoping this means she gets onstage with the Foo, whenever live music makes a comeback.

This is the most intense Grohl drum battle since he squared off against Animal from The Muppets.  

