WATCH: Dave Grohl Meets The 10 Year Girl He's Been Drum Battling With!

You remember Nandi Bushell, right? She’s the 10 year old British girl that’s become notorious for her online interactions with famous rockstars, and their love of her musical chops, too.

It even landed her in a drum battle with Dave Grohl.

Well, the two of them finally got some FaceTime. The New York Times arranged a digital meetup, and it was every bit as cool and cute as you’re probably assuming.

"I get to meet a rockstar!" Dave exclaimed before comparing the experience to meeting a Beatle. Have you been playing drums a lot?", he asked. "A LOT," a starstruck Nandi replied. "I haven’t," the Nirvana drummer admitted. "I quit playing drums because I realized I’ll never be as good as you."

Dave Grohl, man. He and the Foo Fighters have a new album coming in February, and a brand new song/video, ‘Shame, Shame’.