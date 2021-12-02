WATCH: Dave Grohl Recruits His Daughter For An Amy Winehouse Cover (The Hanukkah Sessions)

It's been a great week of killer covers from Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin. But on Thursday night, it got even cooler.

Dave recruited his daughter, Violet, for an Amy Winehouse cover, which is nothing short of incredible. Apparently musical gifts are genetic.

This comes hot on the heels of covers of Lisa Loeb, The Ramones, Barry Manilow, and Van Halen, respectively.

Can't wait to see what Dave & co have lined up for the last three nights of Hanukkah.