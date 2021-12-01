WATCH: Dave Grohl's Latest Hanukkah Cover Is..Barry Manilow?
Hot on the heels of covers of Lisa Loeb and The Ramones, Dave Grohl has dropped a cover of Barry Manilow's 'Copacabana'.
Also yesterday, the Foo announced a new tour, including a stop just a few hours away, in Montana. Roadtrip to Big Sky, anyone?
FOO FIGHTERS LIVE IN NORTH AMERICA 2022— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) November 30, 2021
Tickets are on sale Friday, Dec. 3rd at 10am local time.
Watch your inbox for pre-sale details!
Pre-sales start TODAY!https://t.co/FCmtxn4srM#FF2022 pic.twitter.com/tU2hov24yc