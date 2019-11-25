WATCH: Did Mick Mars Promise The World Free Tickets For A Motley Crue Reunion?

You knew that this Motley Crüe reunion was motivated by one thing above all other things.

Money.

And, if you needed proof of that, feast your eyes on this report, which says booking that Crüe/Def Leppard/Poison tour will cost promoters $3.25 million.

In fact, depending who you ask, this reunion might be worth about $150 million to the band themselves.

But don’t worry, we’re all going for free, thanks to this. A recently unearthed clip of Mick Mars on That Metal Show.

I always said they’d be back. My redemption tour starts today. And great news...free tix for all Mötley Crüe fans! pic.twitter.com/Twr3BOSNqZ — Don Jamieson (@realdonjamieson) November 20, 2019

Or, not, according to Mick.

Thanks Eddie. Haha. 👽🛸 — Mick Mars (@mrmickmars) November 20, 2019

But the drummer from Steel Panther is still trying to score his way in for free.

Seriously, Mick Mars offered free tickets to the world. Mick, can you put @Steel_Panther on the list? What time do you start? Where do I go? Will call? Do I get to see you before the show? Wanna go out afterwards? My friend has a strip bar near the venue!!!!!😬 — Stix Zadinia (@Stixzadinia) November 22, 2019

You can’t blame some fans for being chapped about this. Sure, it’s a well-beaten path, by a lot of other rock bands. Hell, KISS has been saying goodbye for decades now. And if the farewell ever stopped being profitable, you know they’d disappear for real. It’s just gotta be a pretty tough nostalgia pill to swallow, when you reread words like these from Nikki Sixx to Rolling Stone, as the band played 158 “farewell” shows, to 1,358,423 fans.

“The most important thing about a farewell tour is that the band doesn’t lie to the fans and then come back years later.”

And, don’t expect this reunion tour to be a one-year-only thing. According to Nikki’s Twitter, he’s already making Motley plans for the year after next, too.

Those early days were all about NEW music, laser focused work ethic and pushing buttons. Glad we did it together. Hey in #2021 we will be 40 years old. Maybe a good thing to celebrate??? Let’s throw a massive party. 🤘🏽 https://t.co/xG9qDf5owi — xxıS ıʞʞıN (@NikkiSixx) November 17, 2019