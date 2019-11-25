iHeartRadio
WATCH: Did Mick Mars Promise The World Free Tickets For A Motley Crue Reunion?

You knew that this Motley Crüe reunion was motivated by one thing above all other things.

Money.

And, if you needed proof of that, feast your eyes on this report, which says booking that Crüe/Def Leppard/Poison tour will cost promoters $3.25 million.

In fact, depending who you ask, this reunion might be worth about $150 million to the band themselves.

But don’t worry, we’re all going for free, thanks to this. A recently unearthed clip of Mick Mars on That Metal Show.

Or, not, according to Mick. 

But the drummer from Steel Panther is still trying to score his way in for free. 

You can’t blame some fans for being chapped about this. Sure, it’s a well-beaten path, by a lot of other rock bands. Hell, KISS has been saying goodbye for decades now. And if the farewell ever stopped being profitable, you know they’d disappear for real. It’s just gotta be a pretty tough nostalgia pill to swallow, when you reread words like these from Nikki Sixx to Rolling Stone, as the band played 158 “farewell” shows, to 1,358,423 fans. 

“The most important thing about a farewell tour is that the band doesn’t lie to the fans and then come back years later.” 

And, don’t expect this reunion tour to be a one-year-only thing. According to Nikki’s Twitter, he’s already making Motley plans for the year after next, too.  

