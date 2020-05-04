WATCH: Drone Captures Minivan Driving The Wrong Way For Several Kilometres Near Lethbridge

Well, this is terrifying. A close call in Lethbridge the other day, as a senior citizen accidentally drove the wrong way down a one way road, for several kilometres.

A local drone owner named Jason Jahnke caught it all on his drone, and followed along, as he alerted the authorities. Jahnke told CTV,

"I just happened to see a vehicle turn the wrong way, going through a stop sign, and I felt I needed to follow him in case I can't get him to stop."

Thankfully, no one was hurt. Here's the full story from CTV.