WATCH: Drone Footage of An Icelandic Volcano Erupting Is Absolutely Hypnotic

Anybody else become an absolute psycho for volcano videos over the last few days? The Internet’s a gold mine for lava videos right now, after Iceland experienced 20,000 earthquakes in less than two weeks, and then had their Fagradalsfjall volcano pop off.

NEW - Iceland's newest volcano collapses as hundreds approach the magma fissure.pic.twitter.com/gWcHFKRAag — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) March 22, 2021

The wildest video so far has been this one from Bjorn Steinbekk, with some WILD drone footage.

A drone pilot has captured incredible footage of a volcano erupting in Iceland.



Bjorn Steinbekk risked losing his FPV drone as he flew the camera directly over the lava as it continued to shoot and spill from the Fagradalsfjall volcano near Iceland's capital, Reykjavik. pic.twitter.com/Uo3swR3q63 — Channel 5 News (@5_News) March 22, 2021

His latest video is pretty wild, too.

As it turns out, lava videos are downright hypnotic, especially in 4K.

I haven’t been this invested in a volcano since Dante’s Peak went off.