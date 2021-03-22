iHeartRadio

WATCH: Drone Footage of An Icelandic Volcano Erupting Is Absolutely Hypnotic

maxresdefault

Anybody else become an absolute psycho for volcano videos over the last few days? The Internet’s a gold mine for lava videos right now, after Iceland experienced 20,000 earthquakes in less than two weeks, and then had their Fagradalsfjall volcano pop off.

 

The wildest video so far has been this one from Bjorn Steinbekk, with some WILD drone footage.

 

His latest video is pretty wild, too.

As it turns out, lava videos are downright hypnotic, especially in 4K

 

🔥 Iceland volcano eruption. from r/NatureIsFuckingLit

 

I haven’t been this invested in a volcano since Dante’s Peak went off.

 

