WATCH: Dude Sets The Record For Longest Four Wheeled Jump...In A Giant Hot Wheels!

You ever see a dude jump a giant Hot Wheels to break the world record for distance jump in a four wheeled vehicle?

Me either, until yesterday, when this showed up on my Reddit feed.

According to AutoWeek, the dude with the blurred out face behind the wheel? Tanner Foust, who did it at the Indy 500:

Before the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, Team Hot Wheels yellow driver and three-time X Games gold medalist Tanner Foust broke the world record for distance jump in a four-wheeled vehicle. Foust dropped 10 stories down a life-size version of the iconic orange toy track and soared 332 feet through the air. Foust then unmasked himself--his identity had been a mystery up to that point, as shown in the teaser video we posted earlier this month.

Here’s another angle of the badass stunt. What a legend!