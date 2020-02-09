WATCH: Eminem Shows Up At The Oscars...18 Years Late.

I think this is what we call a pleasant surprise, yeah? Outta nowhere at last night’s Academy Awards? Eminem.

Eminem just made the stage on fire🔥 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/VuXzOJNIIZ — 3laa 3bbas (@3laaferguson) February 10, 2020

Pretty cool to see Marshall show up at The Oscars. No, you didn’t travel back in time, it is in fact 2020.

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

So why didn’t Em show up at the Oscars in 2002? I’ll admit, when I saw this tweet rolling around, I assumed it was BS.

Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' from '8 Mile' (2002) was the first rap song to ever win at the #Oscars for 'Best Original Song.' However, he didn't attend the awards because he didn't think he had a chance to win



Instead, he fell asleep watching cartoons with his daughter at home pic.twitter.com/LehhEFKdmS — Movies Daily (@Random_Suggest) February 10, 2020

But according to People, it’s legit.

And speaking of naps, nobody enjoyed the surprise Eminem cameo more than Marty Scorsese.

Martin Scorsese watching Eminem 😂 pic.twitter.com/l7RwpndTd0 — Diane Doniol-Valcroze (@ddoniolvalcroze) February 10, 2020

Oh, and your friend buddy bumped into an old friend at the Awards, too!