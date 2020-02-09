iHeartRadio
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

WATCH: Eminem Shows Up At The Oscars...18 Years Late.

Screen Shot 2020-02-09 at 8.22.19 PM

I think this is what we call a pleasant surprise, yeah? Outta nowhere at last night’s Academy Awards? Eminem.

 

 

Eminem Full Performance At The Oscars from r/Eminem

 

Pretty cool to see Marshall show up at The Oscars. No, you didn’t travel back in time, it is in fact 2020. 

 

 

So why didn’t Em show up at the Oscars in 2002? I’ll admit, when I saw this tweet rolling around, I assumed it was BS. 

 

 

But according to People, it’s legit.

And speaking of naps, nobody enjoyed the surprise Eminem cameo more than Marty Scorsese.

Oh, and your friend buddy bumped into an old friend at the Awards, too! 

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!