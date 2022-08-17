WATCH: Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody Talks Sobriety, Acting, Tommy Lee, & Dying For 3.5 Mins!

I had a chance to spend a few minutes with Ivan Moody, lead singer of Five Finger Death Punch. They’ve got a new album dropping this weekend, he’s got a role in an upcoming movie, and dude just got himself sober, and seems to be thriving in his newfound sobriety.

The aforementioned movie, ‘The Retaliators’? We wanna send you to the premiere, in NYC. Details HERE.

FFDP’s ninth studio album, ‘Afterlife’ drops August 19th.