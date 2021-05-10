WATCH: Foo Fighters Play Their New Single On Seth Meyers!

The Foo Fighters continue to be (far and away) the busiest band in rock and roll, with a couple of new live performances showing up early this week.

They debuted their new single, a decidedly more reserved Foo tune, on Seth Meyers the other night.

Oh, and they teamed up with Brian Johnson from AC/DC for a rendition of ‘Back In Black’ the other night, at a vaccine awareness event put on by Global Citizen. Every bit as awesome as you’re assuming, go ahead and press play.

God, it feels good to be talking about live music again, doesn’t it? Can’t wait til we get the Foo back in town.