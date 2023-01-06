WATCH: Go Behind The Scenes of HBO's The Last of Us, Right Here in Calgary!
We're now a little over a week away from The Last of Us debuting on HBO, the most expensive show they've ever made, the bulk of which was filmed in & around Calgary!
Yesterday, a cool video dropped from HBO Max, and features a some local scenes you might recognize:
Can't wait to see my back alley on HBO!
HBO’s The Last Of Us has taken over the alleyway of JD’s place!— CJAY 92 (@CJAY92) March 31, 2022
- @jessemodz and @jdfromcjay #CJAY92 #jesseandjd pic.twitter.com/SvTmjDO7aR
The Last of Us debuts January 15th, on Crave.