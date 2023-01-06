iHeartRadio

WATCH: Go Behind The Scenes of HBO's The Last of Us, Right Here in Calgary!


Screenshot 2023-01-06 073217

We're now a little over a week away from The Last of Us debuting on HBO, the most expensive show they've ever made, the bulk of which was filmed in & around Calgary!

Yesterday, a cool video dropped from HBO Max, and features a some local scenes you might recognize:

Can't wait to see my back alley on HBO! 

 

 

The Last of Us debuts January 15th, on Crave.  

