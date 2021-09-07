WATCH: Guy Tries To Fake Being Hit By A Tesla, Forgets They Have Built-In Cameras

Well, this is embarrassing.

I don’t know if your plans for today included attempting to fake being hit by a vehicle…but if they did, make sure it’s not a Tesla.

More, from the New York Post:

A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly lying about being struck by a Tesla after the vehicle’s 360-degree camera system recorded the entire ordeal.

Arthur Bates Jr., 47, allegedly told police he was injured after being hit by the reversing Tesla in the parking lot of a busy gas station in Slidell, just outside New Orleans, last Friday.

But video of the incident filmed on the electric vehicle’s cameras proves Bates faked his injuries, according to police.

The ordeal unfolded when Bates called 911 to allege he was suffering from back, leg and neck injuries after being struck by the electric car.

First responders, including an ambulance and a fire truck, were dispatched to the scene.

Bates told police the Tesla driver had fled in the aftermath.

When police eventually tracked down the Tesla driver, he told officers Bates had intentionally jumped behind the car as it was reversing.

Police said that unbeknownst to Bates, Teslas come equipped with multiple cameras that record around the entire vehicle.