WATCH: Here's A Full Trailer For The (Calgary Made!) Fraggle Rock Reboot!

Fraggle Rock is coming back, and you won't have to wait much longer. January 21st the Jim Henson Company reintroduces us to one of the most magical places in the hearts of Muppet fans, on AppleTV:

More, from Daily Hive:

The Jim Henson reboot features all of your favourite Fraggles, and the teaser video shows the shaggy-haired characters singing, dancing, and getting up to their usual shenanigans in the puppet world.

The best part is, the show was shot right here in Calgary at the Calgary Film Centre. Production began in January 2021 under the working title Raphanus, which is Latin for “radish,” in a tribute to the radish-loving, cave-dwelling Fraggles.

“In summer of 2020, with the COVID pandemic in full swing, the pressure was on for us to find a home where we could produce our green-lit series Fraggle Rock,” Chris Lytton, COO of the Jim Henson Company, said in a news release.

“We were delighted to discover the Calgary Film Centre, a first-class facility that could accommodate our timing.”