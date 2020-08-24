WATCH: Here's Our First Look At A&E's Ozzy Documentary!

Ozzy Osbourne is a lot of things. And depending who you ask, there’s a lot of words people would use to describe him. “Boring” would never be one of them. So, I suppose it only makes sense that we’d get a full A&E documentary on the man himself, no?

Well, with no further ado, here’s the trailer for their upcoming feature, ‘The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne’.

From A&E:

“Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne” traces Ozzy’s life from his childhood in poverty and time in prison, to fronting legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Black Sabbath and successful Grammy Award-winning solo career, to one of rock’s elder statesmen and a loveable 21st century television dad. The two-hour documentary explores how Ozzy has continually reinvented himself and his career to propel himself toward greater success. As Ozzy turns 70, he reflects on the intimate details of his successes, failures, and his unique ability for survival and perseverance—including never-before-seen interviews about his recent Parkinson’s diagnosis. The documentary, a selection of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, also features interviews with Sharon, Kelly and Jack Osbourne as well as friends and fellow musicians including Rick Rubin, Ice-T, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Jonathan Davis, Post Malone and more.

Executive producers on the project include Ozzy himself, his wife Sharon, and his son, Jack, who spoke about it to The Talk earlier this summer.

The doc drops on A&E on September 7th!