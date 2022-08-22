WATCH: Here's Our First Look At HBO's 'The Last of Us'

HBO Max dropped their first trailer for the upcoming fall slate, including 'The Last of Us', their adaption of the wildly popular video game that was filmed right here in Calgary!

It's a brief look, but you can catch it HERE, around the 1:43 mark:

Fans have wasted no time stacking the footage beside scenes from the game itself.

I know cinematography, editing, pace and all the rest will create something different but it’s still weird seeing lines and shots recreated almost exactly. https://t.co/jdjuY6tmrF — Leon Hurley (@LeonHurley) August 22, 2022

“You have no idea what loss is”



I’m not ready 😭 #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/RVjKiHjUpj — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 21, 2022

When? Well, there's not much clarity on that front. More, from Comic Book: