WATCH: Here's Our First Look At HBO's 'The Last of Us'

HBO Max dropped their first trailer for the upcoming fall slate, including 'The Last of Us', their adaption of the wildly popular video game that was filmed right here in Calgary!

It's a brief look, but you can catch it HERE, around the 1:43 mark:

Fans have wasted no time stacking the footage beside scenes from the game itself.

 

 

 

 

When? Well, there's not much clarity on that front. More, from Comic Book

At this point in time, the biggest question that continues to surround The Last of Us involves its release on HBO. Previously, those in charge of the network have only indicated that it would arrive in the early part of 2023. Sadly, this new trailer from HBO hasn't done anything to narrow that window and instead continues to commit to a premiere date next year. Luckily, the fact that we've now seen footage from The Last of Us means that more trailers will surely be coming soon. 

 

