WATCH: Here's The First Trailer For The Foo Fighters' Horror Movie, Studio 666!

In case you haven’t heard, the Foo Fighters are making a horror movie!

More, from Louder Sound:

Studio 666 sees Grohl and co. grapple with supernatural forces inside an Encino mansion – the place where Foo Fighters recorded their tenth studio album, Medicine At Midnight. Meanwhile, the peculiar happenings linked to the studio's former ghostly residents – a fictitious group named Dream Window – end up threatening both the completion of the album and the lives of the group.

Speaking of the making of the film, Grohl tells MOJO, "There's no other band stupid enough to do this. It's absolutely insane."

He adds, "A couple of scenes, they're so fucking epic, dude. Just when you think we couldn't come up with anything more ridiculous...It really, really will blow your mind".

Directed by BJ McDonnell (who worked on the 2013 slasher Hatchett III and multiple Slayer videos), Studio 666 will in no doubt be a spine-tingler – albeit one that also pulls a few laughs. After all, Foo Fighters are no strangers for comical theatrics, and have frequently dabbled in acting (if that's the word for it) in their chucklesome music videos that have seen them take on a medley of disguises, including Grohl's depiction of a pig-tailed innocent young teen in 1999's Learn To Fly and a moustached 70s goofball in 2007's Long Road To Ruin.

Although the band are keeping the plot of the new film firmly under wraps, Grohl reveals a little about the studio's fictional supernatural inhabitants, Dream Window. "The singer went nuts" he says, "and murdered his whole band over creative differences."