WATCH: Here's The Trailer For A New Drumming Documentary Featuring The Late, Great Taylor Hawkins

The late, great Taylor Hawkins will be featured in a cool new rock doc, posthumously. Check out the trailer for 'Let There Be Drums'.

More, from Deadline:

Justin Kreutzmann, son of The Grateful Dead’s drummer Bill Kreutzmann, directed the documentary which “examines the essential role drumming plays in great bands and how music passes from generation to generation.”

Hawkins, who died in March at the age of 50 while visiting Bogotá, Colombia, appears in the documentary, along with fellow percussion luminaries Ringo Starr, Stewart Copeland of The Police; Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann of The Grateful Dead; Stephen Perkins of Jane’s Addiction; Chad Smith of The Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Matt Sorum of Guns N’ Roses.

Greenwich plans to release the film in theaters on October 28. There’s a personal dimension to the documentary; the younger Kreutzmann took on the project “to talk to the world’s most influential drummers in hopes of better understanding his father and the instrument that defined his life.”