WATCH: Here's The Trailer For Adam Sandler's New Basketball Flick!

Adam Sandler’s got a new movie coming to Netflix next month, based around one of his biggest passions, basketball.

Earlier this week, the trailer dropped. And it looks pretty good!

More, from Netflix:

In 2022, Adam Sandler is getting serious with the premiere of the inspirational sports drama Hustle. Sandler leads as Stanley Sugerman, a down-on-his luck basketball scout for the Philadelphia 76ers who, while abroad, discovers Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangómez), a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past. Sandler’s scout takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to America without his team’s approval. Against the odds, Stanley and Bo have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA. Behind the camera, Hustle is a team-up between two very different worlds: sports video games and Oscar contenders. The drama is co-written by Will Fetters, one of the scribes behind A Star Is Born, and Taylor Materne, who penned NBA 2K19 and 2K20. Filmmaker Jeremiah Zagar directs with Adam Sandler producing as part of Happy Madison's overall deal with Netflix alongside producer LeBron James. Keep reading to learn the Hustle general deal, from its star-studded cast to release date — and even see Sandler and co-star Queen Latifah take a romantic stroll in character.

I'm excited to see where Sandler takes this role, especially after what he was able to do in a gritty basketball-tinged role in Uncut Gems a few years ago. ‘Hustle’ is also produced by LeBron James, will feature a slew of NBA player cameos, and drops on Netflix in less than a month, June 8th.

In the meantime, please enjoy this supercut of Sandler hooping in his spare time.