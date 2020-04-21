WATCH: Hockey Player Kendall Coyne Schofield Squats Her NFL Player Husband!

Before we get to an absolutely insane workout, some context. If you don’t know the lady doing said workout, her name is Kendall Coyne Shofield. She’s a pretty incredible hockey player, repping USA Hockey and the NWHL’s Minnesota Whitecaps. You may remember her from this year’s NHL All-Star Weekend, where she came within one second of Conor McDavid’s Fastest Skater time.

She’s also married to NFL player Michael Schofield, of the LA Chargers. So how does a woman like this workout while stuck at home during a pandemic?

She squats her husband. All 6’6, 300 pounds of him.

I feel like one of us is getting more of a workout than the other 😂 #stayhome #staysafe #HockeyAtHome pic.twitter.com/YZUdDBc1vH — Kendall Coyne Schofield (@KendallCoyne) April 20, 2020

And from the looks of her Twitter account, she’s been in beast mode at home for a few weeks now.

This is what I have been up to since I last laced up my skates on March 7th. Thank you to all health care workers and essential workers who have kept our world moving while the rest of us are on the #HomeTeam to help stop the spread of the virus @adidashockey @adidas #StayHome pic.twitter.com/rWqrDRydYI — Kendall Coyne Schofield (@KendallCoyne) April 14, 2020

And helping her husband with his puck skills, too.

Sorry, what were you saying about not wanting to workout at home today?