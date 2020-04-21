iHeartRadio
WATCH: Hockey Player Kendall Coyne Schofield Squats Her NFL Player Husband!

photo-via-twitter-kendallcoyne

Before we get to an absolutely insane workout, some context. If you don’t know the lady doing said workout, her name is Kendall Coyne Shofield. She’s a pretty incredible hockey player, repping USA Hockey and the NWHL’s Minnesota Whitecaps. You may remember her from this year’s NHL All-Star Weekend, where she came within one second of Conor McDavid’s Fastest Skater time. 

 

 

She’s also married to NFL player Michael Schofield, of the LA Chargers. So how does a woman like this workout while stuck at home during a pandemic? 

She squats her husband. All 6’6, 300 pounds of him. 

And from the looks of her Twitter account, she’s been in beast mode at home for a few weeks now.

 

 

And helping her husband with his puck skills, too.

 

 

Sorry, what were you saying about not wanting to workout at home today?  

