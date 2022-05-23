WATCH: Ice Wars - The Hockey-Based Combat Sport You Didn't Know You Needed
Did you check out Ice Wars this weekend? An off night for the Battle of Alberta on Saturday didn’t mean there wasn’t plenty of Albertan toughness on display, on ice, at the River Cree Casino, for “Ice Wars”.
Chase Tippin and Corey Allen waste NO TIME throwing down in their grudge match! #ICEWARS pic.twitter.com/zqoFHCyDhN— FITE (@FiteTV) May 22, 2022
Including two brothers from Calgary?
Jordan Kennedy just knocked out his brother Ben Kennedy at Ice Wars pic.twitter.com/tMOt78aKm8— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 22, 2022
Yes, really.
BROTHER 🆚 BROTHER ‼️‼️‼️— iceiswar (@iceiswar) May 19, 2022
This non tournament special attraction grudge match may steal the show !
'BENNY JETS' VS. 'MOOSE'
KENNEDY VS. KENNEDY
Where else but Ice Wars ! 🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/RTpqela70I
You heard right!— FITE (@FiteTV) May 21, 2022
The #Kennedy Bros will fight EACH OTHER tonight at @iceiswar!
Streaming live EXCLUSIVELY on #FITE. pic.twitter.com/kntdNFn3uH
Can’t say they didn’t warn Mom. And, the brothers delivered a knockout finish, too.
KNOCKOUT! Brother vs Brother match-up ends with younger brother Jordan knocking out his older brother Ben! @iceiswar #ICEWARS— FITE (@FiteTV) May 22, 2022
📺 https://t.co/6UHYWVoVQ8 pic.twitter.com/R9h0tr07iz
The big winner of the night was a tough SOB from, Vancouver Island, named Daniel Amesbury.
@iceiswar was fun to watch. Pretty fitting that the tournament came down to former Wichita Thunder player Justin Sawyer vs former Tulsa Oiler Daniel Amesbury. Holy shit did they both give it everything they had in the tank for that last round! Congrats to Daniel!— Andrew Thomason (@ccm6700) May 22, 2022
History has been made - A King has been crowned !! Congratulations to 'Diamond Hands' @ames_to_bury for becoming the first ever Ice Wars Heavyweight 'King of The Rink' 👑🥶— iceiswar (@iceiswar) May 22, 2022
🚨FULL RECAP COMING !!🚨#ICEisWAR🥶 #DiamondHands💎👊 pic.twitter.com/OhnOD5qM2b
He has the crown! Daniel Amesbury is your King of the Rink! #ICEWARS @iceiswar pic.twitter.com/eOWyPuKkD7— FITE (@FiteTV) May 22, 2022
If you’re feeling some FOMO from missing this, the good news is there appears to be every intention of Ice Wars returning. And, the whole thing is still available for $20, if you need some more fisticuffs between Battles of Alberta.
👊🏽🏒 #hockey and Combat Sports fans were buzzing about the best of both worlds.— FITE (@FiteTV) May 23, 2022
If you missed @iceiswar. Spend your Sunday night and check out the hottest fights on the ice.
👉🏽 https://t.co/rs0w8zXMlb
**Unlimited Replays included**#MMA #Boxing #NHL pic.twitter.com/SmaJ2wUytU