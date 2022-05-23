iHeartRadio

WATCH: Ice Wars - The Hockey-Based Combat Sport You Didn't Know You Needed

FTVDc5JWYAIpSlJ

Did you check out Ice Wars this weekend? An off night for the Battle of Alberta on Saturday didn’t mean there wasn’t plenty of Albertan toughness on display, on ice, at the River Cree Casino, for “Ice Wars”.

Including two brothers from Calgary?

 

 

Yes, really.

 

 

Can’t say they didn’t warn Mom. And, the brothers delivered a knockout finish, too.

 

 

The big winner of the night was a tough SOB from, Vancouver Island, named Daniel Amesbury.

 

 

If you’re feeling some FOMO from missing this, the good news is there appears to be every intention of Ice Wars returning. And, the whole thing is still available for $20, if you need some more fisticuffs between Battles of Alberta.

