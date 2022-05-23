WATCH: Ice Wars - The Hockey-Based Combat Sport You Didn't Know You Needed

Did you check out Ice Wars this weekend? An off night for the Battle of Alberta on Saturday didn’t mean there wasn’t plenty of Albertan toughness on display, on ice, at the River Cree Casino, for “Ice Wars”.

Chase Tippin and Corey Allen waste NO TIME throwing down in their grudge match! #ICEWARS pic.twitter.com/zqoFHCyDhN — FITE (@FiteTV) May 22, 2022

Including two brothers from Calgary?

Jordan Kennedy just knocked out his brother Ben Kennedy at Ice Wars pic.twitter.com/tMOt78aKm8 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 22, 2022

Yes, really.

BROTHER 🆚 BROTHER ‼️‼️‼️

This non tournament special attraction grudge match may steal the show !

'BENNY JETS' VS. 'MOOSE'

KENNEDY VS. KENNEDY

Where else but Ice Wars ! 🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/RTpqela70I — iceiswar (@iceiswar) May 19, 2022

You heard right!



The #Kennedy Bros will fight EACH OTHER tonight at @iceiswar!



Streaming live EXCLUSIVELY on #FITE. pic.twitter.com/kntdNFn3uH — FITE (@FiteTV) May 21, 2022

Can’t say they didn’t warn Mom. And, the brothers delivered a knockout finish, too.

KNOCKOUT! Brother vs Brother match-up ends with younger brother Jordan knocking out his older brother Ben! @iceiswar #ICEWARS



📺 https://t.co/6UHYWVoVQ8 pic.twitter.com/R9h0tr07iz — FITE (@FiteTV) May 22, 2022

The big winner of the night was a tough SOB from, Vancouver Island, named Daniel Amesbury.

@iceiswar was fun to watch. Pretty fitting that the tournament came down to former Wichita Thunder player Justin Sawyer vs former Tulsa Oiler Daniel Amesbury. Holy shit did they both give it everything they had in the tank for that last round! Congrats to Daniel! — Andrew Thomason (@ccm6700) May 22, 2022

History has been made - A King has been crowned !! Congratulations to 'Diamond Hands' @ames_to_bury for becoming the first ever Ice Wars Heavyweight 'King of The Rink' 👑🥶

🚨FULL RECAP COMING !!🚨#ICEisWAR🥶 #DiamondHands💎👊 pic.twitter.com/OhnOD5qM2b — iceiswar (@iceiswar) May 22, 2022

He has the crown! Daniel Amesbury is your King of the Rink! #ICEWARS @iceiswar pic.twitter.com/eOWyPuKkD7 — FITE (@FiteTV) May 22, 2022

If you’re feeling some FOMO from missing this, the good news is there appears to be every intention of Ice Wars returning. And, the whole thing is still available for $20, if you need some more fisticuffs between Battles of Alberta.