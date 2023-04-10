iHeartRadio

Join Now

Exclusive VIP Pre-sales, contests and more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
80 Patina Rise SW Calgary AB T3H 2W4  -   (403) 240-5800  -   webmaster@cjay92.com  -   webmaster@cjay92.com
Instagram
929292
Sms*

WATCH: Israel Adesanya Gets His Belt Back, And Gives A Post Fight Speech That'll Give You Goosebumps


screenshot aaaa

 In case you missed it on Saturday night, the main event of UFC 287 delivered. 

 

To give this some context, Israel Adesanya won his UFC middleweight championship back, from the dude that took it from him last year, Alex Pereira. A dude who's had Izzy's number, historically. He'd beaten him twice in kickboxing years ago, and the aforementioned defeat in MMA last year, too. So that explains why the moment was so big, and the subsequent celebration.

 

 

And the powerful, emotional speech that followed.

What a sport. 

12

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!