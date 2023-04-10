WATCH: Israel Adesanya Gets His Belt Back, And Gives A Post Fight Speech That'll Give You Goosebumps

In case you missed it on Saturday night, the main event of UFC 287 delivered.

To give this some context, Israel Adesanya won his UFC middleweight championship back, from the dude that took it from him last year, Alex Pereira. A dude who's had Izzy's number, historically. He'd beaten him twice in kickboxing years ago, and the aforementioned defeat in MMA last year, too. So that explains why the moment was so big, and the subsequent celebration.

ADESANYA DEFEATS PEREIRA WITH THE KO 😱



He regains the middleweight title! 🏆

pic.twitter.com/rVawGaWwIE — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 9, 2023

And the powerful, emotional speech that followed.

What a sport.