WATCH: It's Conan's Last Week, So Naturally, He Smoked Weed With Seth Rogen

Conan’s last week on TBS has been pretty fun, and that continued on Tuesday night, when he welcomed Seth Rogen to the show.

And, naturally, Seth managed to talk him into smoking weed with him.

Conan’s headed to HBO Max, but before he’s out the door at TBS, he’s catching up with people like Mila Kunis, Dana Carvey, and Jack Black for the final show, tonight. Although, if this week has been any indication, you can probably expect a surprise guest or two. On Monday, that was Paul Rudd, crashing Bill Hader’s appearance.

In case you’ve never seen it, that clip has been a fantastic ongoing gag between Rudd and O’Brien for years.

Excited to see the final Conan for a while, tonight. Apparently, he’ll be sitting out for about a year, before starting on HBO. It’s been almost thirty years (1993) since we went a full year without him on late night TV.

Congrats, CoCo!

Excited to see the final Conan for a while, tonight. Apparently, he’ll be sitting out for about a year, before starting on HBO. It’s been almost thirty years (1993) since we went a full year without him on late night TV.