WATCH: Jake Paul KO'd Ben Askren, And Oh My God, I Don't Want To Live On This Planet Anymore

Screenshot_2021_04_18_SportsCenter_on_Twitter.0

This is the worst.

 

 

In case you somehow missed it this weekend, another shitty boxing event, headlined by a shithead YouTuber. Forgive my salty disposition on the topic, it’s all just a bit hard to get on board with, as a combat sports fan. It was also the worst nightmare for us fight fans, having Ben Askren (a wrestler with notoriously bad boxing) representing MMA, in a quest to vanquish a troll.

“Please Ben, just don’t get KO’d”, we all whispered to ourselves.

And then Ben got KO’d.

 

 

I know there were some people wondering how this happened, and if the fix might’ve been in.

 

 

But rest assured, you can’t fake a faceplant.

 

 

Also worth mentioning: this whole event was a pretty bizarre circus spectacle, featuring Pete Davidson hosting, 90s hip hop, Rich Flair officiating a slap fight, robots, and a very “energetic” Oscar de la Hoya.

