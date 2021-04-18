WATCH: Jake Paul KO'd Ben Askren, And Oh My God, I Don't Want To Live On This Planet Anymore

This is the worst.

Good morning to all I just have to say @jakepaul you did what you said you we’re gonna do but all I want to know is who’s next??? pic.twitter.com/mqxlsaBu2r — therealceenationgaming (@Cee_nation1996) April 18, 2021

In case you somehow missed it this weekend, another shitty boxing event, headlined by a shithead YouTuber. Forgive my salty disposition on the topic, it’s all just a bit hard to get on board with, as a combat sports fan. It was also the worst nightmare for us fight fans, having Ben Askren (a wrestler with notoriously bad boxing) representing MMA, in a quest to vanquish a troll.

“Please Ben, just don’t get KO’d”, we all whispered to ourselves.

And then Ben got KO’d.

I know there were some people wondering how this happened, and if the fix might’ve been in.

You’re telling me Ben Askren survived this but his fight with Jake Paul got stopped after getting knocked down once? pic.twitter.com/ZBENDEKTQb — CrispyTweets (@tweets_crispy) April 18, 2021

But rest assured, you can’t fake a faceplant.

You don't faceplant on a dive you fools. Real. https://t.co/FJ29hwExI0 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 18, 2021

Ben Askren with a funny response when asked about the ridicule he's going to get after being KOd by Jake Paul…



[📽️ @Triller] pic.twitter.com/7o6b0TRy8k — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) April 18, 2021

Also worth mentioning: this whole event was a pretty bizarre circus spectacle, featuring Pete Davidson hosting, 90s hip hop, Rich Flair officiating a slap fight, robots, and a very “energetic” Oscar de la Hoya.

Pete Davidson reporting from the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren stream has me WEAK 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/fXtxw1zO19 — KlaytnPX (@KingKlaytn) April 18, 2021

Pete Davidson spills tea on Triller fighter Jake Paul’s popularity pic.twitter.com/B1QOPTbuPh — 𝔀𝓮𝓫𝓰𝓾𝓻𝓵𝓶𝓮𝓭𝓲𝓪 (@thatviralweb) April 18, 2021

Ric Flair officiating Slap Fights on a boxing PPV.. because why not 😂



Still more entertaining than Raw Underground 😅pic.twitter.com/AOiKuhlHcj — Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) April 18, 2021

"i wish i was this dumb so i could be that happy"



- Pete Davidson pic.twitter.com/Re3RkgHsAo — TmarTn (@TmarTn) April 18, 2021

What the hell is Oscar De La Hoya talking about? pic.twitter.com/xvo5cnpYwH — adam (@TheRealAdamGee) April 18, 2021

Listening to Oscar De La Hoya’s commentary makes me believe Uncle Dana might be onto something. 😂pic.twitter.com/6ZNnqCYBvU — Raine Hernandez (@BringerOfRaine) April 18, 2021