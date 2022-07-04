WATCH: Joey Chestnut Wins Another Hot Dog Eating Contest, And Bodies A Protestor!

America takes its birthday really seriously. Fireworks, parades, a statutory holiday, and people gorging themselves on hot dogs in Coney Island. The 2022 incarnation of the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest was every bit as much of a spectacle as we’ve come to expect, complete with Joey “Jaws” Chestnut getting the kind of introduction befitting other GOATS like Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky, or Tiger Woods might get.

That actually wasn’t the most ridiculous shit that happened, though. No, a protestor actually stormed the stage midway through the contest, only to get strangled/choked/slammed by Jaws himself.

Not seen on TV was Joey Chestnut putting a protestor in a chokehold while scarfing another hotdog en route to victory pic.twitter.com/nZRZ1AR7jm — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 4, 2022

F*ck around and find out, as they say. Unfortunately, that part didn’t make it onto TV, but the less-than-dramatic finale did.

Did I mention he did it all on one leg?

The Joey Chestnut crutches game pic.twitter.com/N4XFqDs9NF — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 4, 2022

A real American hero if there ever was one.