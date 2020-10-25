iHeartRadio

WATCH: Khabib Nurmagomedov Retires After His 29th Professional Win

ElIBINiWMAIexZv

In case you missed it, not only did Khabib Nurmagomedov win on Saturday. He retired, too. The dude was overcome with emotion in the cage immediately following his victory, and it was easy to understand why.

 

 

He followed up the dominant performance and subsequent retirement with a powerful tribute on social media afterwards, too.

In case you don’t know, Khabib lost his Dad to COVID-19 earlier this year.

 

 

And he hangs it up with an incredible resume.

 

 

And the accolades poured in, from friends, rivals, and UFC brass.

 

 

A beautiful ending, for the dude who just might be the greatest we’ll ever see do it.

