WATCH: Khabib Nurmagomedov Retires After His 29th Professional Win

In case you missed it, not only did Khabib Nurmagomedov win on Saturday. He retired, too. The dude was overcome with emotion in the cage immediately following his victory, and it was easy to understand why.

Will never forget this. Straight onto the short list of most memorable post-fight moments in the Octagon in UFC history. pic.twitter.com/kOG8KeusdP — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 25, 2020

He followed up the dominant performance and subsequent retirement with a powerful tribute on social media afterwards, too.

In case you don’t know, Khabib lost his Dad to COVID-19 earlier this year.

Khabib made a promise to his mother before #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/MerQEdk2lb — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 24, 2020

From the mountains of Dagestan to UFC champion.



Whether in spirit, or in person, Abdulmanap was in Khabib's corner every step of the way.



"Father's plan" is not finished just yet. The job is not quite done...#UFC254 pic.twitter.com/iAGJJmrtXl — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 18, 2020

And he hangs it up with an incredible resume.

Khabib retires with the:

- 2nd longest win streak in UFC history (13)

- 8th most takedowns in UFC history (61)

- 18th most control time in UFC history (1:34:47)

- most title fight wins in UFC Lightweight history (4) — MMA By The Numbers (@NumbersMMA) October 24, 2020

Khabib is 29-0 and was never knocked down or cut in a professional MMA contest.



You literally can't say that about any other UFC champion ever. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) October 24, 2020

And the accolades poured in, from friends, rivals, and UFC brass.

Congratulations to @Teamkhabib for his amazing performance last night and a career as perfect as you can get as an athlete! pic.twitter.com/2zwVgCMlRX — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) October 25, 2020

Good performance @TeamKhabib.

I will carry on.

Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family.

Yours sincerely, The McGregors. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2020

"We're lucky we got to see him fight tonight."



"He is one of the toughest human beings on the planet." @DanaWhite pays tribute to @TeamKhabib after he bows out at #UFC254. pic.twitter.com/ika2TaD7VK — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 24, 2020

Unpredictability is a hallmark of MMA and this number is so improbable, so insane. Never gave up a touchdown. Pitched a perfect game every time. Never gave up pole position. Never a goal in his net. & his last was his best. Predictable as the sunrise.@TeamKhabib, obviously GOAT pic.twitter.com/G0FyAqcvMU — Sean Shelby (@seanshelby) October 25, 2020

"As he leaves this sport, we know that we got all of Khabib."@dc_mma wishes "happy trails" to newly-retired teammate and friend @TeamKhabib 👋 pic.twitter.com/CXtEAYel1q — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 25, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov left a legacy that will last forever. pic.twitter.com/704OB4SDyc — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 25, 2020

"I know he’s incredibly good. I just didn’t know how good he was... he put it into a different gear.”@GeorgesStPierre was impressed by @TeamKhabib's performance at #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/brutyaVxlq — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 25, 2020

A beautiful ending, for the dude who just might be the greatest we’ll ever see do it.